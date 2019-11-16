× ‘Armed and dangerous’: Raleigh police looking for 2 suspects wanted for murder of mom

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police are looking for two suspects who are wanted for the murder of a mother in Raleigh earlier in November, WNCN reports.

Stephon McQueen, 27, and Ivette Gonzalez Uriostegui, 28, are reportedly “armed and dangerous” and wanted for murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police arrested Kedrick Daquane Thomas, 27, of Raleigh, Thursday night in connection to the murder of Kimberly Holder, 24, of Raleigh.

He was charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

McQueen and Uriostegui are believed to be driving a 2008 Dodge Charger with a license plate that reads FMA-1307.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the vehicle or the current whereabouts of McQueen and Uriostegui is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.