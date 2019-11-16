A statue of President George H.W. Bush’s service dog will sit in the presidential library

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Former President George H.W. Bush’s tried and true service dog Sully will get to loyally stand in service of his owner cast in bronze.

Sully wagged into stardom when a picture of him next to Bush’s casket stole our hearts.

He was then the highlight of the proceedings as he visited his owner one last time.

On Dec. 6, Sully will get his own place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center.

A bronze life-like statue by artist Susan Bahary will sit in the Fidelity corridor as a part of the memorial exhibit, the center said on Twitter.

The work was provided by America’s VetDogs, the nonprofit organization the provided Sully to the Bush’s.

It is unclear if the statue is permanent or a special exhibit.