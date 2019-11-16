× 5 dead, including 3 children after shooting in California

SAN DIEGO — Five people were shot and killed in San Diego on Saturday, police say, KSWB-TV reports.

Three boys, ages 9, 5 and 3, were killed. A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were also killed in the shooting, according to the San Diego Police Department.

An 11-year-old is in surgery after being wounded in the shooting.

Police got a call at about 6:49 a.m. The dispatcher heard arguing in the background, but there was no communication during the 911 call.

When police got to the home in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, they broke through a front window and went inside after they saw an injured child laying on the ground.

Police say multiple people were found in the home when they entered.

The two adults and the 3-year-old died at the scene, police say.

The 9-year-old and 5-year-old reportedly died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and there are no outstanding suspects so far, police say.