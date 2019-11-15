Vigil held for motorcyclist killed in Kernersville crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Friends and family held a vigil in Kernersville close to where William Boles was killed riding his motorcycle last Friday night.

The 51-year-old was driving down N.C. 66 when he was hit near Indeneer Drive.

Brandee Amos, Boles' friend, said his fiancee was riding right behind him when the crash happened.

"The realization that you watch a car pull out in front of your soulmate, the person that they were just engaged to, so the person that you are supposed to spend the rest of your life with, it's a tragedy all the way around. That memory that would be stuck in your head, I can only imagine," Amos said.

Exactly a week after the crash, Boles' loved ones and fellow riders planted a cross where he took his last breath.

They don't want the community to forget the rider with a big personality and an even bigger heart.

"He was always a goofball. I mean Billy was great, he was the first to lend a helping hand for anybody that needed it," Amos said.

Her message to everyone on the road, look twice and save a life.

At this time no charges have been filed against the driver.