Video captures teenage amputee being wrestled to ground by deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCON, Ariz. -- An Arizona deputy is under fire for appearing to wrestle a quadruple amputee teenager to the ground, KOLD reports.

CONTENT WARNING: The video features disturbing content.

The incident happened in September but the video is just coming to light.

To make sure something good did happen, the 15-year-old amputee who was held down by a Pima County sheriff's deputy in a Tucson group home, asked his public defender to set up an interview to tell his side of the story.

The state said there would be no interview allowed, but the teen wants to press ahead to put his story out there.

The video was captured by another teen in the group home: a 16-year-old who was also arrested after the deputy recognized he was being recorded.

"It's tough to tell what exactly led up to it, right? Which is the value of the bodycam," said Mark Resnick, a defense attorney.

But the Pima County Sheriff's Department does not use bodycams.

"No sheriff is going to put in his report, 'I then shoved the kid's head into a cabinet for no apparent reason,'" Resnick said. "Nobody's going to put in their report, 'I didn't feel threatened, but I took the guy to the ground anyway.'"

Both teens were arrested and taken to jail and charged with disorderly conduct.

"I can't imagine a police department in this day and age that doesn't want that kind of documentation," Resnick said.

Police were reportedly called to the home after the teen kicked over a garbage can and threatened a worker after allegedly being abandoned by his family.

The charges have since been dismissed against the teens.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department launched an internal investigation after seeing the video for the first time this week.