Shooter dead after 2 students killed in high school shooting in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Nathan Berhow, the 16-year-old student who is accused of killing two of his classmates, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon, officials say, CBSLA reports.

#BREAKING: accused gunman in Thursday’s shooting at Saugus HS in Santa Clarita has died - per @CBSLA — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) November 16, 2019

The shooting happened just before the start of the school day at 7:38 a.m. at Saugus High School.

Berhow shot himself after shooting the other students, authorities said.

His motive is still reportedly unknown.

Officials say a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed in the shooting.

A 45-caliber semi-automatic pistol was recovered at the scene, authorities said during a press conference.

Video shows the suspect pull a gun from a backpack, shoot five people and then shoot himself in the head.

Rosedell and Highland elementary schools were placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video