Runner Chris McDougall is racing with donkeys

Posted 8:23 am, November 15, 2019, by
Data pix.

“Men and women... they run 29 miles through the mountains running next to a donkey. They're not riding the donkey. They're not pulling the donkey. They have somehow persuaded nature's most stubborn creature that it feels like spending the afternoon running 29 miles with them.”

That’s Christopher McDougall describing 'pack burro racing,' Colorado’s official summer heritage sport.

Christopher has written a book on how he rescued a small donkey named Sherman, and tackled one of the most challenging races with one of the world’s most untrainable animals.

