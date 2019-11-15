× NC man arrested after exchanging thousands of messages with detective he thought was minor, sentenced to 10 years

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a United States Department of Justice news release.

Jeffrey Brandeis, 49, of Durham, pleaded guilty on July 25 to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

He was sentenced Friday by United States DistrictJudge N. Carlton Tilley, Jr. to 120 months of imprisonment followed by 15 years of supervised release.

In September 2018, Brandeis used a chat app and began talking to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

The person on the other end of the conversation was actually an undercover detective with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the release says.

Brandeis exchanged more than one thousand text messages with the undercover detective over several months.

Many of those messages had sexual content.

Brandeis was arrested after he went to a park in Graham on Jan. 2 to act on the sexual messages he thought he was sending to a minor, the release says.

Investigators seized his phone and found that he had used it to go on child pornography websites.

Investigators then seized his computer and found that it had been used to download child pornography over several years.