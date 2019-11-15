× Man and grandmother arrested after allegedly assaulting Rowan County deputies serving warrant

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man and his grandmother both face charges after they allegedly attacked Rowan County deputies, according to WBTV.

On Thursday, deputies were looking for Travis Lamar Reddick to serve him with a warrant for failure to appear in court.

At his home, Travis Reddick told deputies he hadn’t missed court, according to a report obtained by WBTV. He said the deputies were wrong about the date and refused to leave with deputies.

When a deputy stepped into the home, the suspect reportedly shoved him, knocking off his body camera.

As the other deputy tried to intervene, Travis Reddick allegedly punched him in the face, prompting the deputy to deploy a stun gun.

That’s when deputies say the suspect’s grandmother Shirley Reddick shoved and hit the deputy.

Despite their efforts to explain they were there to legally arrest her grandson, the 75-year-old woman retorted that she did not “give a f—,” WBTV reports.

Travis Reddick was charged with assault on a government official, resisting police, obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to appear in court.

Shirley Reddick was charged with assault on a government official.