Local artist creates epic painting of North Carolina

Posted 11:37 am, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, November 15, 2019
Greensboro, N.C. — The Grandover Resort is known as a luxury getaway and inside you’ll find a unique gallery showcasing the work of North Carolina artists like Ashley Vanore.

You’ll find her work throughout the hotel. Her latest project is a series of 56 individual paintings that when connected create a panoramic view of North Carolina.

“We go from the Tennessee/North Carolina line through the mountains,” Vanore said. “No particular mountains till you get down to the Piedmont region. I did a nod to Pilot Mountain.”

She calls the work “Under a Carolina Blue Sky.”

But you won't be able to see it all together for long as 56 attendees of a United Way fundraiser will be taking the individual pieces home with them.

“I hate to see it taken apart, but I like the fact that every person coming to the event will have a piece to take home," Vanore said.

You can see the work through 5 p.m. on Friday at the Gallery at Grandover.

