Identical twin World War II veterans celebrate 100th birthday

BALTIMORE -- Twin World War II veterans in Baltimore are marking a combined 200-years on earth, WJZ reports.

The two identical twin brothers, George and Jim Martin, just joined an elite club after celebrating their 100th birthday.

George and Jim were born just minutes apart on November 15th, 1919.

“I don’t feel old,” Jim said.

The duo served in World War II together. Jim was in the Merchant Marine and George was in the U.S. Army and lost his arm in a training accident.

They decided it was time to bunk up a few years ago after George's wife passed away.

They became roommates again for the first time in 80 years.

