Hunter shoots man with buckshot after reportedly mistaking him for deer
WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A South Carolina hunter allegedly shot a fellow hunter after mistaking him for a deer, according to WYFF.
Before 8 a.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to the scene at Roachester Road and West Oak Highway in Westminster.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources reports the two men were hunting with a group, when one walked out of his stand, according to WYFF.
The victim was hit in the upper body with buckshot. He was taken to a hospital.
SCDNR is investigating.
34.664820 -83.096542