Impeachment hearings continue Friday as former ambassador to Ukraine testifies

Hunter shoots man with buckshot after reportedly mistaking him for deer

Posted 9:43 am, November 15, 2019, by

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A South Carolina hunter allegedly shot a fellow hunter after mistaking him for a deer, according to WYFF.

Before 8 a.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to the scene at Roachester Road and West Oak Highway in Westminster.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources reports the two men were hunting with a group, when one walked out of his stand, according to WYFF.

The victim was hit in the upper body with buckshot. He was taken to a hospital.

SCDNR is investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.