× Hunter shoots man with buckshot after reportedly mistaking him for deer

WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A South Carolina hunter allegedly shot a fellow hunter after mistaking him for a deer, according to WYFF.

Before 8 a.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to the scene at Roachester Road and West Oak Highway in Westminster.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources reports the two men were hunting with a group, when one walked out of his stand, according to WYFF.

The victim was hit in the upper body with buckshot. He was taken to a hospital.

SCDNR is investigating.