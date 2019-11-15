× Hulu is raising the price of its live TV service for the second time this year

Hulu is bumping the price of Hulu + Live TV by nearly 22% in its second price hike this year.

The new price increase will bring Hulu’s live TV service up to $54.99. This follows a price increase from January that saw the cost rise from $39.99 to the current price point of $44.99.

The price increase takes effect for new subscribers on December 18, while existing subscribers will see the increase in their next billing cycle.

It’s a sizeable increase, and the company acknowledges as much, writing in a blog post that “price changes are never easy to stomach.”

Hulu claims it has the most popular live TV service, according to a blog post by the company. It is competing against YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, which cost $50 and $65 a month, respectively.

The company says that it has made it easier for users to switch between its different subscription plans. So, if you’re a football fan and only need its live TV service during the season, you can switch to a lower-tier option once the season ends.

“We realize many Hulu customers want even more choice and control over their live viewing experience, so we’re actively exploring ways to provide additional, more tailored live TV options to you in the future,” the company wrote.

It appears that Hulu may be exploring the possibility of offering lower-priced bundle options, which could limit the channels from the 60-plus live sports, news and entertainment channels currently available to users.