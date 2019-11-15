Guilford County law enforcement agencies partner to show young drivers how to stay safe during a traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Local law enforcement agencies partnered together for a traffic stop demonstration Thursday night.

The Beta Kappa Kappa Chapter hosted the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the High Point Police Department to conduct a live traffic stop to show young drivers how to properly respond to law enforcement traffic stops.

"They are following the officer's directions. That's the main thing we want them to do, is just follow the officer's directions. Be compliant and not defiant. That's when things escalate," said Chief Deputy Vic Maynard with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Maynard says it's important drivers roll the window down and place both hands on the steering wheel where they are visible.

Law enforcement is approaching these stops with limited information and a level of apprehension.

"You got to remember, we don't know them. We don't have a clue. We don't know why they were speeding, what else is in the car, so we are dealing with the unknown," said Chief Deputy Maynard.

The sheriff's office says a deputy's attitude and tone is just as important as the driver's.

"'Let me see your license and registration!' That, already, you'll get people sideways real quick. A lot of people don't want to be talked to that way. I don't want to be talked to that way," said Chief Deputy Maynard.

Chief Deputy Maynard says at the end of the day, everyone is just trying to get home safe.