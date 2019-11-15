Impeachment hearings continue Friday as former ambassador to Ukraine testifies

Good Samaritan helping driver hit, killed

Posted 11:48 am, November 15, 2019, by

A Good Samaritan who was helping a motorist along Interstate 495 in Raynham, MA was struck and killed by another driver.

Raynham, Mass. — A Good Samaritan who was helping a driver along Interstate 495 in Raynham Massachusetts early Friday was hit and killed by another driver, WCVB reports.

State police said a driver hit a deer at 1 a.m. and pulled to the side of the highway along the southbound lanes.

A man pulled over and stopped to help that driver.

When he got out of his vehicle he was hit and killed by a passing driver.

The third driver stayed at the scene after the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.