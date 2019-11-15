× Good Samaritan helping driver hit, killed

Raynham, Mass. — A Good Samaritan who was helping a driver along Interstate 495 in Raynham Massachusetts early Friday was hit and killed by another driver, WCVB reports.

State police said a driver hit a deer at 1 a.m. and pulled to the side of the highway along the southbound lanes.

A man pulled over and stopped to help that driver.

When he got out of his vehicle he was hit and killed by a passing driver.

The third driver stayed at the scene after the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.