Florida middle school employee accused of molesting student

ORLANDO, Fla. — An employee at a middle school in Orange County is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation, WESH reports.

Jorge Perez, a paraprofessional at Glenridge Middle School, is accused of groping a 13-year-old student and sending her explicit text messages.

An arrest report states that the student’s friends told their teacher about Perez when they found out what was happening.

Perez also coerced the student into sending him photos and when she didn’t want to respond, he “started asking the victim if she loved him, as a way to make her feel bad,” the report said.

Officials at Glenridge called the student’s mother and asked her if Perez had never been in the house.

She initially said he hadn’t, but when officials showed her a photo lineup with Perez, she said she had seen him talking to her daughter outside.

The girl told her mother that she was talking to Perez outside because he was asking for directions to Walmart.

He started working at Glenridge Middle School on Aug. 9, according to school officials.

Perez has not been back to the school since he was put on relief of duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.