Family escapes burning home in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Smoke detectors potentially saved half a dozen lives when a fire broke out at a Winston-Salem home.

At about 12:38 a.m. Friday, fire crews responded to a house fire at 4629 Tobacco Street.

Two adults and four children were inside when they heard the alarms go off.

They were able to escape unharmed.

Dramatic video from the Winston-Salem Fire Department shows crews spraying water over visible flames.

It took 31 firefighters and 11 units to quell the flames. The fire was out by 1:32 a.m.

The family is now staying with other family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.