Boy sexually assaulted, left naked in park, family says; police looking for suspect

HOUSTON -- Police in Houston are searching for a suspect who they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old and left him naked in the park Monday, KPRC reports.

The family of the 13-year-old is surprised the boy survived at all.

He was reportedly in the hospital Monday night, Tuesday and most of Wednesday after being beaten with fists and a stick.

"The last thing he remembers is [his attacker] grabbing a big stick to hit him," the boy's mother said. "He remembers perfectly who did it."

The sixth-grader didn't go to school Monday and was around his apartment complex when a man in his 20s approached him.

"He tried to drink with him, smoke with him and get him to buy stuff at a store," the boy's mother said.

When the boy woke up, he knew he had been sexually assaulted and robbed.

The boy's uncle helped police search for evidence.

"I can't believe that the cops didn't find them," the boy's uncle said. "I seen 'em! I stand over here and I found the clothes."

The trail near Tidwell Park is popular with kids, even small children, neighbors say.

The boy remembers his attacker perfectly, his mom says.

And she fears if he isn't caught quickly, he'll attack again.

"I want them to catch him, I want him to pay, and I want there to be no more victims," the boy's mother said.

According to police, the incident is classified as an alleged sexual assault and not a kidnapping.

No suspect has been identified.