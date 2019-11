Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Babies are always a big deal at the North Carolina Zoo, even when they are baby SNAKES!

This fall, 10 indigo snakes hatched -- and zookeepers are thrilled.

The zoo participates in the Species Survival Plan, and zookeepers have been charged with helping with breeding of these snakes because they are endangered in the wild.

FOX8's Shannon Smith gives us a look at the new babies in this Zoo Filez.