× ATF, firearms industry offer $10,000 reward in Greensboro pawn shop robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundations announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the armed robbery of Pawn Way Pawn Shop on East Cone Boulevard Wednesday evening, according to an ATF news release.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators say the suspects got away with a stockpile of firearms.

"Anytime we have a federal firearm license dealers burglarized or robbed, we always go in and investigate it," said Gerod King, of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police teamed up with the ATF to work to track down the suspects as well as the stolen guns.

"We're looking for the initial crime, who did it and all the potential guns, where they may end up," King said.

He said their main concern is these firearms landing in even more criminal hands and being used to commit more crimes.

"No law-abiding citizen is going to buy a gun from a convicted felon or a criminal that stole it from a licensed dealer," King said.

Authorities are asking people who live and shop in this area to keep their eyes and ears open.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.