25-year-old woman found shot dead in vehicle in Greensboro

Posted 10:31 am, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, November 15, 2019

Desirae Aimee Hall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers found a woman dead in her vehicle Thursday morning in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 10:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Desirae Aimee Hall dead in her vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

 

 

