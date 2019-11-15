25-year-old woman found shot dead in vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers found a woman dead in her vehicle Thursday morning in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 10:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Desirae Aimee Hall dead in her vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.