Trio of Outer Banks cows found alive miles away months after Hurricane Dorian swept them to sea

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. — More than two dozen horses died as Hurricane Dorian swept them into the sea, but a trio of cows miraculously managed to avoid the same fate, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Storm surge overtook their home on Cedar Island on Sept. 6, but now, months later, they’ve appeared miles away across water along the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

If they were taken much further east, they would have missed the Outer Banks and likely perished in the Atlantic Ocean. The rest of their herd of about 20 are believed dead.

“I’ll say it’s about 4 miles across Core Sound,” Cape Lookout Spokesman B. G. Horvat told McClatchy news group. “Remember, the cows and all the horses were swept away with the water surging back. Who knows exactly, but the (cows) certainly have a gripping story to share.”

Officials plan to bring the seafaring bovines home to Cedar Island.