Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death after argument over Popeyes chicken sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Police say they have found the man responsible for stabbing a man to death at a Maryland Popeyes after what appeared to have been an argument over the restaurant's re-released chicken sandwich, police said.

Prince George's County police tweeted at about 12:06 a.m. Thursday that Ricoh McClain, 30, was arrested.

Jail records show McClain has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of marijuana.

UPDATE in fatal stabbing outside fast food restaurant: PGPD investigators located & arrested Ricoh McClain. No further info at this time as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/bS9IfkFVAI — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 14, 2019

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was stabbed outside the restaurant around 7p.m., Prince George's County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said at a news conference on Nov. 4. He had been in line for a chicken sandwich when he and another man got into an argument, which spilled onto the street, Donelan said. Police believe the argument began over someone cutting in line.

"For you to get that angry over anything ... and to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day," Donelan said.

Officers who arrived on the scene applied lifesaving measures until the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Donelan said.

Donelan asked the suspect and people who were in the restaurant at the time to reach out to detectives.

"We are looking for a male, and that male knows who he is," Donelan said. "He knows what he did here tonight, and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up and turn himself in."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video