‘She fought an amazing fight’: McMichael High School student dies after battle with cancer

These videos accompanies a 2017 article about Bailey Smith's battle with cancer.

MADISON, N.C. — Bailey Smith, an 11th grader at McMichael High School, has died after years battling cancer, according to Rockingham County Schools.

"She had been courageously battling cancer for a long while and she fought an amazing fight," the school district said in a statement. "She was such a very sweet and kind young girl who brought inspiration to many with her faith."

Rockingham County Schools plans to hold a moment of silence in her memory at the beginning of the school day.

Additional counselors and crisis team members will be available for students and staff.

Smith's battle inspired those in her community to rally around her in support.

In 2017, students, teachers, and staff at Western Rockingham Middle School cheered her on at a girls' basketball game.

"We love you, and we're fighting right along with you,” said Principal Stephanie Wray during the half time presentation.

The teen had been homebound since August of that year when doctors found a tumor on her kidney. Cancer later spread to her liver.

