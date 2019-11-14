Registered sex offender faces charges after child pornography investigation in Randolph County

Michael Scott Kivett

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into child pornography, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Scott Kivett, 40, of Asheboro, is chared with 16 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

On Thursday, authorities searched Kivett’s home and he was arrested and charged.

During the investigation, authorities learned Kivett was a registered sex offender and had been convicted in 2001 for similar offenses.

He was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

