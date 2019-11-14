× Randolph County woman charged after toddler dies, another child hospitalized

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after a toddler died and another child was hospitalized, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayle Danielle Royal, 20, of Trinity, is charged with two counts of felony neglect child abuse causing serious injury.

On Sept. 1, the sheriff’s office came to Jerry Street regarding a toddler in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to Thomasville Medical Center and later passed away.

During the investigation into the condition and possible cause of the child’s death, investigators learned that another child living at the same Jerry Street address had been sent to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital. Investigators learned the second child was suffering from similar medical issues. That child has since been released and DSS has taken custody of the child.

Following an investigation, Royal was arrested and charged on Tuesday. She was given a $100,000 secured bond and was scheduled for a first appearance in court on Thursday.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.