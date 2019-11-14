‘Parasite’ is as hilarious as it is chilling — and might be the best movie of 2019

I believe — and I do not say this lightly — that “Parasite” might be the best movie of 2019.

This South Korean movie only recently began popping up in theaters across the United States, so if you haven’t heard of it, I don’t blame you. And, even if you have, I guarantee you cannot be prepared for all that this movie is.

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the same name behind 2017’s Netflix hit “Okja,” this movie is morbidly hilarious, deeply unsettling and undeniably poignant.

“Parasite” has been described as a political dark comedy, and that’s certainly one way to put it.

Life takes a turn when a family, struggling to cover the costs of their day-to-day life living in a semi-basement, finds a rare opportunity. Ki-woo’s friend asks him to pretend to be a university student and take over his job as a tutor for the daughter of a wealthy family while he’s away. He accepts.

The family reaches heights they never expected, and all their plans come crashing down in a way no one—and I mean no one—could have predicted.

Honestly, this movie is best without any more spoilers than that.

It’s cinematically stunning, each member of the cast shines brilliantly throughout and the story captures conversations about class in a way that is laugh-out-loud funny and will leave you pale walking out of the theatre.

I sincerely cannot recommend this movie enough.

Only warnings: This movie earns its R rating, and, if you can’t do subtitles, this movie might not be for you.

Other than that, good luck.

“Parasite” deserves a full 10 out of 10 peaches.