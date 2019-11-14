Mother of Thomasville man pleads for answers on 2-year anniversary of his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Robert Smith’s bedroom at his parent’s house is largely untouched, with the exception of a few empty brown boxes that are piled on his bed.

His headphones are still plugged into his cassette player that sits next to his bed, while a pile of cassettes collects dust nearby.

“This is how he left it,” Sarah Smith said, as she looked around the room. She hasn’t moved a thing in the room since her son’s life was taken.

Robert Smith, 59, was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2017, on Church Street.

Authorities believe he was on his way home from an apartment complex when he was shot. He was found bleeding on the side of the road, one block from his destination, at 2:30 a.m. and was rushed to the hospital.

“I mean, I picture him now. When they called me back to the emergency room, him lying there -- it was -- they couldn’t save him,” Smith said, as she remembered the last time she saw her son.

She has a framed photo of her son next to her chair in the living room. It was the last photo that he took, just months before he was killed.

“It’s not fine, it’s in my heart and I just keep praying that somebody will let me know something,” she said.

She explained that she and her sons had lived near Church Street for decades. In fact, many of the people who live around them are people that Robert Smith had known since he was 14 years old.

“He loved to help people, everyone knew him,” his mother said.

Which is what has haunted Smith the most. Her son's life was taken just a block away from his home, and she believes that someone she knows may have the missing piece to help solve his death.

“Somebody knows something and if they have a conscience, they’d say something,” she said.

Thomasville police said that they are still actively investigating his death and say they will continue to do so until his family gets justice.