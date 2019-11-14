Man arrested after shootings, manhunt from Thomasville to Charlotte now charged in SC murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man, arrested after a Thomasville-to-Charlotte manhunt for attempted murder, now also faces a murder charge out of South Carolina.

WIS reports Corey Duane Perrine, 25, of Lexington, S.C., is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Cletis Edward Baker.

Baker's body was found in the area of Damascus Church Road in Westville, S.C., back in September.

Four others were arrested, but no one was charged with murder until Perrine was named as a suspect on Oct. 31, WIS reports.

By then, he was already in a jail in Davidson County on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Sept. 25, Thomasville police say a person was shot in the face in the back of the Thomasville Inn, located at 407 National Highway.

Two suspects, identified as Perrine and Malachia Jones, then drove to South Main Street in High Point, where Perrine allegedly shot Jones and pushed him out of the vehicle at the Sunoco Gas Station, located at 2010 S. Main St.

Jones and the person shot at the Thomasville Inn were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The person shot at the Thomasville Inn was in critical condition.

Jones was treated and released. He was then charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Police said Perrine was driving a stolen black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

Later that night, at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, Perrine allegedly carjacked three women in the 6000 block of Mayores Lane in Charlotte and drove off in their Chevrolet Impala.

The stolen Chevrolet Malibu was found nearby.

A short time later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found the Chevrolet Impala abandoned in the 3500 block of Fincher Blvd.

Around 6 a.m., police located Perrine walking on Statesville Avenue in Charlotte. He was taken into custody and transported back to Davidson County, where he is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $1,075,000 secured bond.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video