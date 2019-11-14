Local woman warning other after being scammed on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro’s Lakeesha Rice already had plenty of fans on Facebook, but things really took off when she competed on Sunday’s Best.

“I started getting all of the notifications that more people were following me and I was like, 'oh shoot!'” she said.

She ended up with more than 100,000 people following her Facebook page and watching the videos of her singing. Rice turned it into a business.

“You can actually monetize your videos on Facebook,” she said.

By placing ads within her posts, Rice tells us she was earning as much as $1,500 a month and that’s when it all went wrong. She said she clicked on a link that was sent to her and put in information about her account. She says scam artists took control of her Facebook. It took a few weeks to get it back.

FOX8 contacted Facebook. A spokesperson gave us this statement:

“Keeping people safe on Facebook is our highest priority. We’ve secured Ms. Rice’s page and restored her ownership of it. We encourage people to regularly review who has access to their page and to report any unusual account activity to us so we can take appropriate action.”

Best advice? Don’t click on links and enter personal information in messages sent to you. Be careful about accepting friend requests from strangers. Scammers often create fake accounts, friend people and then manipulate them.

You can also use Facebook’s security checkup to make sure your account is protected.

Secure your Facebook account with two-factor authentication. It’s as an extra layer of protection that works.