Greensboro police, ATF searching for men who stole several guns from pawn shop

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are searching for the men who stole several firearms from Pawn Way Pawn Shop on East Cone Boulevard Wednesday evening.

Investigators say the suspect got away with a stockpile of firearms.

"Anytime we have a federal firearm license dealers burglarized or robbed, we always go in and investigate it," said Gerod King, of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police teamed up with the ATF to work to track down the suspects as well as the stolen guns.

"We're looking for the initial crime, who did it and all the potential guns, where they may end up," King said.

He said their main concern is these firearms landing in even more criminal hands and being used to commit more crimes.

"No law-abiding citizen is going to buy a gun from a convicted felon or a criminal that stole it from a licensed dealer," King said.

Authorities are asking people who live and shop in this area to keep their eyes and ears open. If you have any information connected to this crime, immediately call law enforcement.