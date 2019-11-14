Designs to Fight Hunger turns more than 1,000 food items into a towering holiday sculpture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Christmas is still more than a month away, which means its the perfect time to start thinking about helping others!

The 2019 Designs to Fight Hunger project is underway, highlighting a design by High Point Rotarian and architect John Anderson.

The Rotary Club of High Point constructed a 7-foot-4 Christmas tree, complete with all the trimmings and presents.

The structure includes more than 1,000 food items — over 700 pounds of food — and it's all going to the High Point Salvation Army after the FOX8/Old Dominion Holiday concerts.

This project is the Rotary Club's way of combating food insecurity in the area.

See this year's Design to Fight Hunger on Thursday at the Publix Supermarket at 2005 N. Main St. #101 in High Point. While visiting, shoppers can pick up some canned products to donate during this year's holiday concerts.