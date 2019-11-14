Crews face fire as smoke pours from Davidson County mobile home

Posted 6:13 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, November 14, 2019
Data pix.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A mobile home went up in flames early Thursday morning in Davidson County, according to the Fair Grove Fire Department.

At about 3:40 a.m., a witness reported the fire on Beam Drive, off of Light Road. Crews had it under control in about 45 minutes.

No one lived in the home, and no one was inside at the time, a fire official said. The home had been undergoing repairs recently.

There is no indication of where or how it started, according to fire officials.

Google Map for coordinates 35.806545 by -80.109622.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.