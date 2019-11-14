Crews face fire as smoke pours from Davidson County mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A mobile home went up in flames early Thursday morning in Davidson County, according to the Fair Grove Fire Department.

At about 3:40 a.m., a witness reported the fire on Beam Drive, off of Light Road. Crews had it under control in about 45 minutes.

No one lived in the home, and no one was inside at the time, a fire official said. The home had been undergoing repairs recently.

There is no indication of where or how it started, according to fire officials.