School shooting in California – WATCH LIVE

At least 6 victims after shooting at high school in California; Authorities searching for gunman

Posted 11:20 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, November 14, 2019

A report of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita has prompted a massive police response and the lockdown of multiple campuses in the area Thursday morning, according to our sister station KTLA.

There are at least six — but possibly seven — victims, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was not immediately clear if all of them had been shot.

At least three victims could be seen being treated on the campus, Sky5 video showed.

Rosedell and Highland elementary schools have been placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

 

