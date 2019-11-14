American household debt sits at record $14 trillion, White House possible working on new tax cuts and more

Data pix.

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses household debt which hit a record $14 trillion, the White House which is possibly working on major tax cut for middle class and Disney+ which has already hit 10 million subscribers.

