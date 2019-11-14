× 2 Triad schools advance in Samsung’s $3 million national STEM contest

Six North Carolina schools are moving forward in a contest that could earn then $3 million in technology, according to a news release.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest is a nationwide competition that asks students from 6th grade up to 12th to put their creative and STEM skills to the test to solve real-world problems in their communities.

Swann Middle School in Greensboro and Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Winston-Salem will both move forward.

Only four other North Carolina schools advance alongside Swann Middle and Thomas Jefferson Middle. Those include:

Sallie B. Howard School in Wilson

East Duplin High School in Beulaville

Holly Grove Middle School in Holly Springs

North Carolina School of Science and Math in Durham

These six schools represent North Carolina’s state finalists and stand among 300 state finalists across the nation.

The state finalists now must submit a lesson plan to outline how students plan to tackle local issues using science, technology, engineering and/or mathematics.

“Since launching the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, senior director of corporate citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “From suicide prevention to single-use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate the State Finalists of the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest and look forward to seeing these STEM projects progress in the coming months.”