Winston-Salem baker Competes on Hallmark Channel for $25,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Christmas came early for a local baker.

This Summer, Anna Simeonides, owner of "To Your Health" Bakery in Winston-Salem, applied to compete in the Hallmark Channel's first-ever Christmas Cookie Match-up.

In July, she was chosen along with five other self-taught bakers to fly to California to film the elimination bake-off show.

The last baker standing wins $25,000.

Anna says she loves baking, Christmas and Hallmark shows and movies so this was perfect for her.

It's hard to say what's most impressive about Anna. She's just 23 years old and she's a self-taught baker.

She's already running a successful bakery and appearing on national television.

You can watch the Hallmark Channel's Christmas Cookie Match-up every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. starting Nov. 13.