Trinity Elementary School bus carrying 13 students involved in crash in High Point

Posted 10:11 am, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16AM, November 13, 2019

Photo Gallery

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A school bus, carrying 13 students, crashed Wednesday morning as it was on its route for Trinity Elementary School, according to the Randolph County School System.

At about 6:40 a.m., school bus 140 was driving on Old Thomasville Road when another vehicle hit the bus on the front, right-hand side, the school district said.

There were 13 students and a driver on the bus.

A parent who picked up her children from the scene said the crash happened near Allred Metal Stamping Works.

The school system says no one was reported injured. A parent, however, said that she brought her two children to the hospital to be checked.

An activity bus picked up the children and brought them to school while a Trinity Elementary School bus picked up other children on the uncompleted bus route.

