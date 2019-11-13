WATCH LIVE – Public hearings in impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine

Sylvan Elementary students make the masks for school production of ‘Jungle Book’

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Students at Sylvan Elementary are putting their creative sides to work.

They are making animal masks that they can use for their spring musical theater production of "Jungle Book."

Working with Donovan Zimmerman of Paperhand Puppet Intervention, they are learning the step-by-step process. He says it is a lot of fun for the kids to get to try something new.

"I'm here to sort of make art fun for them so that, hopefully, we can have some people inspired to maybe be artists in the future," he said.

This is the second year the school has had Mr. Donovan help them make the masks. But the process begins before he arrives.

The students research and study the animal they want to create and then the fun begins.

