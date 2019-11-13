SUV driver charged after High Point crash involving Trinity Elementary School bus carrying 13 students

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was charged after her SUV and a school bus, carrying 13 students, crashed Wednesday morning, according to the Randolph County School System.

At about 6:46 a.m., school bus 140 was driving northeast on Old Thomasville Road, near Artisan Avenue, along its route for Trinity Elementary School.

Just in front of the bus was a 1997 Honda SUV driven by Marian Lee Short, 64, of Trinity, heading in the same direction.

Troopers say the Short merged into the left turning lane and tried to make a U-turn, turning into the path of the school bus.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a minor injury and charged with an unsafe movement violation.

There were 13 students and a driver on the bus.

The school system says no one on the bus was reported injured.

A parent said that she brought her two children to the hospital to be checked. It is unclear if any other parents did the same.

An activity bus picked up the children and brought them to school while a Trinity Elementary School bus picked up other children on the uncompleted bus route.