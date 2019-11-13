× Summerfield man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A man faces charges after deputies say he stabbed a man in Summerfield, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 14774 U.S. 158 west in Summerfield.

At the scene, deputies found 33-year-old Donnie Ray Willard suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound from a weapon with an edge.

Willard was taken to a hospital.

Justin Paul Wilson, 32, of Summerfield reportedly ran from the scene before deputies arrived. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Willard told deputies that he was giving Wilson a ride to the store in his girlfriend’s car when Wilson stole $25 from the car and stabbed him twice.

Wilson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding felony probation violation.

He was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $20,000 secured bond.