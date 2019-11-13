WATCH LIVE – Public hearings in impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine

Randolph County man charged with statutory rape month after arrest on 27 exploitation of minor charges

Dewayne Allen Alton Payne

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man faces new felony charges a month after he was arrested on charges of exploitation of a minor, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Dewayne Allen Alton Payne, 31, of Seagrove, was arrested on Oct. 10 following an investigation into a sex abuse case.

Investigators say they uncovered evidence involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies obtained warrants for Payne’s arrest for 27 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Payne was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and given a $40,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office charged Payne with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16 and felony statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger.

He was given an additional $500,000 secured bond.

