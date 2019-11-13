× Randolph County man charged with statutory rape month after arrest on 27 exploitation of minor charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man faces new felony charges a month after he was arrested on charges of exploitation of a minor, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Dewayne Allen Alton Payne, 31, of Seagrove, was arrested on Oct. 10 following an investigation into a sex abuse case.

Investigators say they uncovered evidence involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies obtained warrants for Payne’s arrest for 27 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Payne was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and given a $40,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office charged Payne with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16 and felony statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger.

He was given an additional $500,000 secured bond.