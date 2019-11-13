New details released on fiery Guilford County crash that killed 3, injured 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Three people were killed and two others were injured in a fiery crash in Guilford County on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 7:48 a.m., highway patrol was called to the crash on U.S. 421 near N.C. 62.

A 1992 Jeep SUV was going slow because of mechanical problems and was hit from behind by a 2013 Toyota passenger car driven by Courtney Nicole Chrisco, 22, of Olivia.

After the impact, the Toyota stopped in the road and the Jeep went off the road to the left, partially in the median. Both vehicles caught on fire.

Marie Michalicova Beazlie, 39, of Colfax, was driving a 2005 Honda SUV and attempted to avoid the crash. She went off the road to the left and hit the Jeep. Her vehicle then caught on fire.

The driver and two passengers in the Jeep died at the scene. Beazlie sustained serious injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Chrisco sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

At this time, the identities of the driver and passengers who died are not being released, highway patrol said.