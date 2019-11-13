Mom takes to social media to thank Burlington firefighter who helped with car seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Wednesday happens to be World Kindness Day. A day to pay it forward and do good for others.

It also happens to be a day that one Gibsonville mother says she'll never forget.

A social media post shows a picture of a Burlington firefighter getting into his truck after dropping his granddaughter off at school.

What wasn't pictured was how 20 minutes of kindness changed one mom's life.

"I was T-boned, and that's why I'm super paranoid about my car seats," Crystal Holland said. "I remember after I got hit, I didn't want to look into my backseat. I turned around and they were completely fine."

That's when Holland realized the importance of secured car seats. So she was a little worried Wednesday morning when she had to put them into her car herself.

"I can never get them super tight like my husband can," she said.

Then she dropped her daughter off at school.

"It was divine intervention," she said.

A man wearing a Burlington Fire Department sweatshirt caught her eye.

"I was taking my granddaughter to preschool. This young lady was in front of me with her daughter and she questioned me and she saw my sweatshirt," Chuck Loy said.

Loy didn't hesitate.

"I said, 'While I'm here, I'll be glad to check your car seat for you,'" he said. "Whether I'm off duty or on duty, I'm there. So I climbed in the back of her car and secured the car seat for her."

Little did Loy know, Holland snapped a photo of him, capturing the moment.

"He spent 20 minutes. It was 26 degrees outside this morning. It was so cold," she said. "It amazed me that he took the time to help me.

On Wednesday afternoon, Loy and Holland reunited. She wanted to thank him.

"We don't hear that a lot, so it's special for me," Loy said.

But Holland wants others to know, people like Loy make a difference.

"There's a lot of bad going on in the world, but there's a lot of good here," she said. "A lot of good people. I think sometimes we get so caught up in the bad, that we sometimes don't recognize the good."

The Burlington Fire Department responded to Holland's Facebook post saying, "Thank you to this resident for sharing their experience with one of our staff members today. The safety of all in our community are what we are here for!"