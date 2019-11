× Man identified after dying following crash on NC 66 south in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police have identified the man who died after a crash on N.C. 66 south in Kernersville.

At about 6p.m. Friday, police responded to a crash on the 1100 block of N.C. 66 south.

Officers say 51-year-old William Allen Boles, of Kernersville, died of his injuries after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer L. Griffith, of Kernersville police, at (336) 996-3177.