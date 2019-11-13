Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Graham man stabbed his grandmother to death, according to Burlington police.

At about 2:32 p.m. Monday, police, fire crews and EMS responded to a reported death on the 1100 block of Kelso Lane.

At the scene, officers found 71-year-old Cynthia Ziller dead in her home.

Police determined she had been stabbed to death.

Early Wednesday morning, police found and arrested the victim's grandson, Nathan Jeremiah Ziller, 25, of Graham.

Nathan Ziller is charged with first degree murder. He is being held in Alamance County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 to text a tip, both with possible cash rewards.