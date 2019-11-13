Local woman makes hygiene bags for high school students in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Kyosha Lowery appreciates the people who stood in her corner while she was a high school student.

“Asheboro High School, from the time I started until the time I finished, helped practically raise me,” she said.

Lowery was involved in several extra-curricular activities, but not everyone knew about the challenges she faced at home.

“My mom being a single mother of three, my aunt getting diagnosed with cancer,” she said.

Lowery says her aunt helped raise her. She passed away her senior year.

Those tough times taught her the value of having people to lean on.

Lowery was reminded of that recently.

“April of last year, I was in a car wreck and nearly died,” she said. “I had to learn how to walk all over again.”

Lowery was determined to repay family members who stepped up during her recovery.

“When I was able to go back to work, they wouldn't accept a thank you note, they wouldn't except money back in return, so let me give it back to the community,” Lowery said.

She started making hygiene bags to give to students and families in need.

The bags include soap, shampoo, a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant and other items depending on the child’s sex and age.

Older girls have feminine hygiene products included in their bags.

Lowery was happy to donate 230 bags to Asheboro High School.

However, what started as a give-back project turned into something much bigger.

She is the founder of Leach Helping Hands – named in honor of her grandfather Mardicia Leach.

She’s in the process of making it a nonprofit.

“If this is something that can help just put a little smile on your face, and to take your mind off just something for a couple of days, then I'm happy and my job is well done,” she said.