× High Point man apprehended by K-9 after high-speed chase through Davidson, Guilford counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point faces charges after a high-speed chase from Davidson County into Guilford County ended with a crash, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit tried to pull over a 2015 Nissan Altima on Old Highway 29, near South Old Greensboro Road, in Lexington.

That’s when deputies say the car took off at a high speed.

Detectives chased after, hitting speeds over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 29 Business near Thomasville.

The pursuit continued onto National Highway, through Thomasville streets and back onto Business 29 before going into High Point.

As the suspect driver sped down Highway 62 in Guilford County, the car crashed into a guardrail while trying to turn onto Drake Road.

The driver got out and allegedly tried to run into the woods. A K-9 stopped him.

Ladarrius Trevon Easterling, 21, of High Point, was arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude, speeding over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, stop sign violation, driving while license suspended, expired inspection, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and resisting a public officer.

He was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $3,500 secured bond.