Guilford County Schools passes new injury and loss prevention policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford County School Board passed a new injury and loss prevention policy during Tuesday night's meeting. This comes a week after a chemistry class explosion injured Western Guilford High School student Aimee Green.

The health and safety leadership team will operate under three injury and loss prevention efforts. The first is accident and injury investigation, which will develop a protocol that will address any injuries that occur while students, staff or visitors are on the grounds. This will also include acts of violence.

Hazard investigation and control is the second effort, where they will identify any unsafe measures in schools and work to remove them immediately. The last effort promotes safe practices and awareness by developing standards for the usage of facilities, machinery, tools and work practices.

The health and safety leadership team will also create a process for people to report any circumstance that may break rules.