3 people killed, 2 injured in fiery wreck on US 421 near Pleasant Garden in Guilford County

Posted 8:25 am, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02AM, November 13, 2019
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A fiery crash claimed three lives on U.S. 421 north, south of Pleasant Garden, in Guilford County.

Highway Patrol confirmed that three people were killed and two others were injured in the Wednesday morning wreck.

Troopers say preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle stopped or stalled on the highway.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports the northbound lanes are closed, near N.C. 62, and may not reopen until 12 p.m.

NCDOT is working on a detour.

FOX8 viewer Kevin Cloniger shared photos of a dark-colored vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The front of a nearby light-colored car is also damaged and on fire.

Another vehicle was stopped in the road.

